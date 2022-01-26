Bears Sign Marcus Vela to AHL Deal

January 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Marcus Vela to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Additionally, the Bears announced that forward Ryan Dmowski has been released from his professional tryout agreement and will return to the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL).

Vela, 24, was previously on a professional tryout with the Bears after starting the season with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. He's appeared in seven games with the Bears this season, collecting three points (2g, 1a). He struck for his first career AHL multi-point effort (1g, 1a) and earned First Star honors in Hershey's 6-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 25. In total, the Burnaby, British Columbia native has collected five points (2g, 3a) in 13 AHL games with San Jose and Hershey.

Dmowski, 24, had 10 points (7g, 3a) in 23 games with Hershey. He returns to the Rays where he posted one goal in three games with the club.

The Bears return to action on Saturday night at GIANT Center versus the Bridgeport Islanders. It's PSECU Knit Cap Night for the first 4,000 fans. For ticket information, please visit HersheyBears.com.

