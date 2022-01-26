Barracuda Outdone by Reign, 4-1

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-19-1-0) put 19 shots on net in the second period and 40 for the game, but would fall to the red-hot Ontario Reign (21-6-3-2), 4-1, on Wednesday afternoon at the SAP Center.

- Patrick Holway (2) snapped an 11-game goalless drought with a first period goal at 4:23.

- Joachim Blichfeld collected an assist in his 100th AHL game and now has points in four-straight (3+1=4).

- Jayden Halbgewachs picked up an assist for the second consecutive game and now has helpers in six of his last eight contests. Halbgewachs has tripled his assist totals in just four more games than last year.

- Markus Philips (1) ended a 26-game goalless drought and 22-game pointless drought with a first-period goal at 2:12.

- T.J. Tynan (7) set Gabe Vilardi (8) up on the power-play and added an empty-netter. Tynan is now up to 34 assists on the year (1st in the AHL) and 19 apples on the PP (1st in the AHL).

- Lukas Parik made 39 saves to pick up the win and is now 2-0-1 lifetime in the AHL.

- With the victory, the Reign now have points in nine-consecutive games (7-0-1-1) and are 2-0 versus the Barracuda after going 0-4 last year.

The Barracuda are back on the Ice on Thursday at the the SAP Center to take on the Reign for the third time on the six-game season series, For tickets and more information visit sjbarracuda.com.

