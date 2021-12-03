Wild Come up Short in Chicago, 2-0

CHICAGO, Ill. - Iowa Wild (9-6-1-0; 19 pts.) fell to the Chicago Wolves (12-4-1-1; 26 pts.) by a score of 2-0. Iowa forward Alex Khovanov made his AHL debut in the loss. Wolves goaltender Alex Lyon stopped all 30 Iowa shots to record a shutout.

Chicago defenseman Jesper Sellgren opened the scoring at 1:57 of the first period as he sent a point shot off of Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau (35 saves) and in. His goal gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

At the end of the first period, the Wolves led 1-0 over the Wild. Chicago outshot Iowa 15-1 in the period.

Following a scoreless second period, Chicago headed into the third period with a 1-0 lead. The Wild outshot the Wolves 13-7 in the second stanza but trailed 22-14 in total shots.

Wolves forward Sam Miletic surged through center ice and into Wild territory on a breakaway and slid a shot five-hole past Baribeau to give Chicago a 2-0 lead at 1:18 of the third period.

Iowa pulled Baribeau with 2:03 remaining in the third period after a Wolves penalty to give the Wild a six on four advantage. However, Iowa failed to score and fell to the Wolves, 2-0.

At the conclusion of the game, the Wolves led 37-30 in shots. The Wild outshot the Wolves 16-15 in the third period. Iowa and Chicago both failed to score on the power play as the Wild went 0-for-5 and the Wolves went 0-for-4.

The Wild play Chicago again at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Faceoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

