IceHogs Look to Continue Climb up Central Division Standings with Showdown at Grand Rapids Tonight

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs continue their three-game road trip tonight with a stop at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI to battle the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 CT. Tonight is the third of eight meetings between the two clubs.

Hogs Open Road Trip with Statement Win in Milwaukee

The IceHogs opened their three-game trek with a 3-1 win at Milwaukee on Wednesday. Forward Evan Barratt scored twice and forward Cam Morrison added two assists. The IceHogs outshot the Admirals 30-22, the first time they have out chanced their opponent this season. Recap & Highlights

McLaughlin and Barratt Keep Hogs Rollin'

With an assist on Barratt's power-play goal in the third period, forward Dylan McLaughlin extended his point streak to six games (1G, 6A), tied with forward Brett Connolly (4G, 5A) for the longest point streak by an IceHogs skater this season. With the pair of tallies, Barratt has points in five of his last six games with four goals and two assists for six points.

Back to the Grandest of Rapids

The IceHogs return to Grand Rapids, MI for the first time since opening the 2021-22 season on Oct. 15 at Van Andel Arena. Current Chicago Blackhawks forward Josiah Slavin picked up the lone goal for the IceHogs that night in a 1-6 setback. In their all-time series, the home team has been heavily favored with the IceHogs holding a 35-18-1-1 record vs. the Griffins at BMO Harris Bank Center but are 21-27-4-3 in West Michigan. Including the this year's season opener, the IceHogs are 5-5-0-0 at Grand Rapids in their last 10 contests.

Thank You, Malcolm Subban

Goaltender Malcolm Subban made 21 saves in the victory at Milwaukee on Wednesday for his second win of the season. Yesterday, the Chicago Blackhawks traded Subban to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations. Subban played in five games the IceHogs this season, going 2-2-1 with a 3.38 GAA and .893 save percentage. Full Story

Slavin Makes Immediate Impact for Blackhawks

With the Chicago Blackhawks, former IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin made his NHL debut last night as the Blackhawks prevailed over the Washington Capitals, 4-3 in the shootout. Slavin picked up his first NHL point with the primary assist on the game-tying tally by Seth Jones and became the 102nd IceHogs alum to go from Rockford to Chicago in team history.

The Rockford IceHogs close their three-game road trip on tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 4 against the Griffins at 6 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 7-7-1-1, 16 points (5th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 7-7-2-1, 17 points (4th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 1-6 Loss

Nov. 6 at Rockford, 1-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Apr. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

53-45-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (4th season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

