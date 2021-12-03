Stars Beat Buzzer to Earn a Point in Overtime Loss

Texas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (left) vs. the Laval Rocket

LAVAL, QC, Canada - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, needed a late goal from Anthony Louis with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but the Laval Rocket topped the Stars 4-3 in the overtime period Friday at Place Bell.

The Rocket scored early when Cameron Hillis deflected a shot past Adam Scheel in the slot just 2:19 into the game. The Stars killed off three separate penalties during the period, before Ben Gleason tied the game late with a power play goal for Texas. Gleason held the zone at the point and skated into the right circle, before sniping a shot past Cayden Primaeu, tying the game at 1-1.

Laval took the lead back in the second period, when their first two shots were stopped by Scheel during a sequence at the Stars net, but Kevin Roy lifted the third chance over Scheel's pad. Anthony Louis, who was left alone in the slot during a corner battle on the next Texas power play, tied the game again when Curtis McKenzie fed him the puck and he fired the shot past Primeau. Late in the second, the Rocket took their third lead on their fifth power play opportunity. Jean-Sebastion Dea picked off a Texas clearing attempt and snapped a shot underneath the crossbar to make it 3-2 Laval after two.

Primeau kept his team in front through most of the third period, as the Stars outshot the Rocket 13-3. However, with just seven seconds left in the third, Riley Damiani was stopped by Primeau and Louis buried the rebound under the crossbar to even the score and force overtime.

Brandon Gignac skated up the right wing and fired the game-winning shot over Scheel with 1:32 left in overtime, giving the Rocket the 4-3 win.

Texas now returns home for 11 consecutive games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, starting Dec. 9, 11 and 12 against the Chicago Wolves.

1: Louie Belpedio (LAV)

2: Anthony Louis (TEX)

3: Brandon Gignac (LAV)

