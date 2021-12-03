Minnesota Recalls Czuczman, Reassigns Addison to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Kevin Czuczman (CHUHRCH-man) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to Iowa.

Czuczman, 30 (1/9/91), owns one assist and 11 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of London, Ontario, spent a majority of the 2020-21 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and recorded four assists and 45 shots in 28 games. He also played in two games with Pittsburgh last season. The left-shot blueliner owns 125 points (24-101=125), 338 PIM and 768 shots on goal in 418 career AHL games with Bridgeport (2014-16), Manitoba (2016-17), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-21) and Iowa. Czuczman was originally signed as a free agent by the New York Islanders on Mar. 11, 2014. He made his NHL debut on Mar. 18, 2014 vs. the Wild and owns two assists in 15 career NHL games with the Islanders (2013-14) and Penguins (2020-21). Minnesota signed Czuczman to a one-year, two-way contract on Jul. 29, 2021. He will wear sweater No. 42 with the Wild.

Addison, 21 (4/11/00), has recorded six assists, 28 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in 10 games with Iowa this season. He leads Iowa defensemen in shots on goal and ranks T-2nd in scoring. The 5-11, 173-pound native of Brandon, Man., was recalled for the second time this season on Nov. 21, 2021. He has collected one goal in three games with Minnesota this season, scoring his first career goal on Nov. 2 vs. Ottawa. Addison owns one goal in six career NHL games with the Wild and one assist in three Stanley Cup playoff contests.

Iowa plays at home against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT.

