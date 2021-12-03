Coyotes Recall Fasching from Tucson Roadrunners
December 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Hudson Fasching from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
Fasching, 26, has played in seven games for the Coyotes this season. He began the year with Tucson and has recorded 10 points (4-6-10), an even rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 10 games. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound forward currently ranks tied for third on the Roadrunners in both goals and points this season.
The Milwaukee, WI native has accumulated 1-2-3 and eight PIM in 34 career NHL games and 59-62-121 with 83 PIM in 239 career AHL games. Acquired via trade on June 14, 2018, Fasching has appeared in 12 games for the Coyotes since the start of 2020-21.
