Reign's Wagner Suspended for One Game

December 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Ontario Reign forward Austin Wagner has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Abbotsford on Dec. 1.

Wagner will miss Ontario's game Saturday (Dec. 4) at Bakersfield.

