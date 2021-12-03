Saturday's Penguins Game Postponed

December 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, their games scheduled for tonight at Syracuse (AHL Game #281) and tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 4 vs. Charlotte (AHL Game #295) have been postponed.

The Penguins organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined. All previously purchased tickets for Saturday night's postponed home game will be valid for the to-be-announced makeup date.

Furthermore, the Penguins' annual Teddy Bear Toss has now been moved to next Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Hershey. Teddy Bear Toss was initially scheduled for Saturday's game vs. Charlotte.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.