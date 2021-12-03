Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Preview

December 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Dec 3rd 2021

TV: AHLtv

Radio: MixLR app on abbotsford.canucks.com and Abby Canucks app (through the Vancouver Canucks app)

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks (6-6-2-1) enter Saturday's game 8th in the Pacific Division with 15 points. San Jose (5-8-1-0) is currently in last place in the Pacific with 11 points.

Saturday marks the third of eight meetings between the Canucks and Barracuda this season: Dec. 4 (home), Dec. 5 (home), Dec. 11 (road), Dec. 12 (road), Mar. 24 (road) and Apr. 15 (road).

The Canucks have a 1-1-0-0 all-time record in two games against the Barracuda.

Among Canucks skaters Sheldon Dries (1-3-4) and Phil Di Giuseppe (0-4-4) are tied for the Abby lead in points this season vs San Jose with four points in two games.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries leads the team with 17 points (10-7-17) through 14 games and leads the Canucks with 10 goals this season.

Sheldon Rempal has registered 14 points (5-9-14) through 15 games and is tied for the team lead with nine assists.

Phil Di Giuseppe has recorded 12 points (3-9-12) through 15 games this season and is tied for the Canucks lead in assists with nine assists.

Nic Petan has recorded eight (3-5-8) points in seven games this season with the Canucks.

Jett Woo is second among defencemen on the Canucks with six points (2-4-6) in 15 games this season.

Michael DiPietro has registered a 2.71 goals against average with a .912 save percentage with three wins through his first eight appearances of the season.

LAST MEETING - NOV. 14/21: ABB 2 at SJ 3 (SO)

Following a 7-1 victory over San Jose in the series opener, the Abbotsford Canucks fell in a shootout against the Barracuda, losing 3-2...Chase Wouters opened the scoring for both teams at the 3:35 mark of the second period...The goal was Wouters first in the AHL...Will Lockwood assisted on the play...Jarid Lukosevicius gave the home side a 2-1 lead at the 15:38 mark of the second period...Cameron Schilling and Wouters assisted on the goal...Jett Woo and Phil Di Giuseppe tied for the team lead in shots (4)... Mikey DiPietro made his sixth start with the Canucks... DiPietro made 37 saves on 39 shots.

LAST GAME PLAYED - DEC.1/21: ABB 5 vs ONT 4

Following a 3-2 victory over Ontario in the series opener, the Abbotsford Canucks held on to beat the Reign 5-4 on Dec. 1...Sheldon Dries opened the scoring for Abbotsford at the 14:51 mark of the first period...Phil Di Giuseppe and Sheldon Rempal had the assists on the play...Rempal tied the game at two at the 18:38 mark of the first period...Dries scored his second goal of the game at the 18:42 mark of the second period while on the powerplay...Jack Rathbone and Nic Petan assisted on the play...Tristen Nielsen scored to give Abby a 4-3 lead at the 3:15 mark of the third period...The goal was Nielsen's first in the AHL...Petan and Rathbone had the helpers on the goal...Dries scored at the 16:11 mark of the third period to give the Canucks a 5-4 lead...Dries had the first hat trick in Abby Canucks history...Devante Stephens assisted on the game-winning game...Not surprisingly, Dries led the team in shots (6)...Spencer Martin made his second start of the season for the Canucks...Martin recorded his first win of the season...Martin saved 25 of Ontario's 29 shots.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Travis Hamonic recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 3

- Carson Focht reassigned to Kalamazoo, Dec. 3

- Travis Hamonic loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 22

- Justin Bailey designated for assignment to Abbotsford, Nov. 18

- Guillaume Brisebois designated for assignment to Abbotsford, Nov. 16

- Travis Hamonic recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 15

- Madison Bowey loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 15

- Jack Rathbone loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

RECORDS ARE MEANT TO BE BROKEN

The Abbotsford Canucks established a new franchise record for goals in a game when they lit the lamp seven times against the San Jose Barracuda during their 7-1 victory on Nov. 12 at Abbotsford Centre. Sheldon Rempal (2-0-2) led the way by scoring a pair of goals in the decisive win. Prior to Nov. 12, the Canucks had never recorded more than three goals in a single game.

Additionally, Sheldon Dries (1-3-4) and Phil Di Giuseppe (0-4-4) set new franchise records for individual points scored for a single game with four each. Di Giuseppe's four helpers are a franchise high for assists in a single game.

SHELDON DRIES WEARS MANY HATS

Sheldon Dries has been the most productive player in the Abby lineup throughout the season. The Western Michigan alum enters play 9th in the league with 17 points (10-7-14) through 14 games. His 10 goals lead the team and are the second highest tally in AHL.

Not only has Dries been productive on the offensive end, but he has also been a key figure on the penalty kill and defence. Sheldon is 12th in the league with a +9, which suggests that he has been a very reliable defensive forward for Abbotsford.

ANOTHER SHELDON SHINING IN ABBY

Sheldon Rempal has gotten off to a fast start in 2021.22 with the Abbotsford Canucks. The former BCHL star has recorded 14 points (5-9-14) through 15 games with the Abby Canucks. Rempal's nine assists are tied for the team lead, and he has scored all five of his goals in the last six games.

Additionally, Rempal has been a valuable defensive forward for the club. Seeing minutes in key defensive situations, including on the penalty kill, Rempal has registered a +9 so far this season.

JETT FUEL

Jett Woo had a bit of a turbulent take off to his season. Through the first nine games of the season, Woo had a total of 0 points. That changed in a big way during the Canucks' 7-1 win over San Jose on Nov. 12. Since then, the 21-year-old Winnipeg, MB product has put up six points (2-4-6).

DI GIUSEPPE IS DI MAN

The veteran winger has been a steadying force for the Abby Canucks in 2021. Phil Di Giuseppe enters Saturday's game against the Cuda tied for the team lead with nine assists. His 12 points rank third on the team and his +5 is the third best tally on the club. The University of Michigan alum has great chemistry with his line mates Sheldon Dries and Sheldon Rempal, and fans can expect more points from this potent line this week against the Barracuda.

LOCKWOOD CATCHES FIRE

Will Lockwood has been a man among boys since returning from an early season injury. The University of Michigan alum has registered a point in four of his last six games (2-2-4) and his speed has made a difference at both ends of the ice for Abby.

THE GREAT WALL OF DIPIETRO

Michael DiPietro has been very reliable for the Canucks during his past five starts. The 23-year-old former Windsor Spitfire has allowed a total of 12 goals in his past five outings. Even more impressive, DiPietro has stopped 154 of the 166 shots he has faced. That translates to a .928 save percentage. The Canucks have gone 2-2-0-1 in the five starts, but Mikey has given Abbotsford a chance to win all five games. Mikey is clearly seeing the puck extremely well right now, and that is good news for Abby fans.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Tristen Nielsen recorded first career goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario

Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 27 at Tucson

Chase Wouters recorded first career goal, Nov. 14 vs San Jose

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Justin Bailey recorded his 100th career goal, Oct. 22 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career win, Oct. 17 at Ontario

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 20 points

DiPietro - 10 points

Wouters - 10 points

Silovs - 10 points

Bailey - 10 points

Klimovich - 5 points

Rempal - 5 Points

Bowey - 5 points

Petan - 5 points

Martin - 5 points

Di Giuseppe - 5 points

Woo - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.