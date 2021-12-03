Bunnaman, Willman Recalled; Master Released

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forwards Connor Bunnaman and Max Willman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. In a separate move, the Phantoms have released forward Nick Master from his PTO. Master has been returned to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

Bunnaman, 23, has played in 16 games with the Phantoms this season and 122 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 27-18-45. The fourth-year pro from Guelph, Ont. played has played in three games with the Flyers this season and 42 career games with Philadelphia scoring 1-2-3.

Willman, 26, leads the Phantoms with eight goals and has scored in six of the last seven games he has played with Lehigh Valley which includes a three-game goal streak. The Brown University product from Barnstable, Mass. has played in seven games with the Flyers this season. Willman has played in 67 career games with the Phantoms scoring 19 goals with 15 assists for 34 points.

Master, 26, made his AHL debut on Saturday night with the Phantoms. The Broomall, Pa. native out of La Salle College High School grew up attending games of the Philadelphia Phantoms when he was a kid. Master has scored 2-7-9 in 10 games with Maine this season.

The Phantoms return to action on Friday hosting the Charlotte Checkers at PPL Center on our WFMZ-69 Coat Drive Night also featuring $2 Miller Lites on special.

