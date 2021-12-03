Panthers Send Olli Juolevi to Charlotte on Conditioning Stint

As he continues to work his way back from an injury, Olli Juolevi is joining the Checkers on a conditioning stint.

The blue liner had previously appeared in one game on Nov. 11 for Charlotte before returning to Florida.

Juolevi was acquired by Florida from Vancouver last month in exchange for Juho Lammikko and Noah Juulsen and has yet to make his season debut in the 2021-22 campaign.

The fifth overall pick in 2016, Juolevi appeared in 23 games for the Canucks last season, notching three points (2g, 1a) along the way. Prior to that the 23-year-old logged 19 points (7g, 12a) in 38 games for TPS Turku in Finland's top league in 2017-18 before making the jump to North America and spending two seasons with the Utica Comets, totaling 38 points (3g, 35a) in 63 games.

Juolevi enjoyed two standout junior seasons with the London Knights before turning pro, racking up 84 points (19g, 65a) in 115 games while winning a Memorial Cup in 2016, earning OHL Third All-Star Team honors in both campaigns and being named to both the Memorial Cup All-Star Team and the OHL Second All-Rookie Team in 2015-16.

