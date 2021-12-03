Tommy Nappier Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled goaltender Tommy Nappier from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Nappier has played four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, going 1-3-0 with a 3.08 goals against average and .900 save percentage. Nappier's lone win came during a relief appearance on Nov. 12, during which he denied 10 of 10 shots as the Penguins downed the Charlotte Checkers, 2-1.

The 23-year-old netminder from St. Louis, Missouri has also dressed in four games for the Nailers this season. In those four contests, Nappier amassed a 2-2-0 record, 2.62 goals against average and .877 save percentage. Over the course of the past two seasons, Nappier has a 4-7-0 record with Wheeling, a 2.52 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

Nappier had one of the most prolific goaltending careers in Ohio State University men's hockey history. In 2018-19, he was named Big Ten Goalie of the Year. One year later, Nappier was voted the Buckeyes' Team MVP.

At the end of his four years at Ohio State, Nappier ranked third all-time in Buckeyes history with a .925 career save percentage, fourth in career shutouts (8) and fifth in career goals against average (2.31).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is on the road for its next game, tonight, Friday, Dec. 3 against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. The Penguins return home to face off against the Charlotte Checkers tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 4, for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game. Game time for the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

