Belleville Sens Announce Promotional Ticket Packages

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of Cedric Pare to a standard American Hockey League Contract, for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The 6'4'', 212 lb centre is playing in his second professional season and first in the AHL, after putting up 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 67 games with the ECHL Utah Grizzlies in 2020-21. So far in his rookie AHL campaign, he's notched four points (two goals, two assists) in 13 games with Belleville.

"He's one of the players that has really progressed and that's exactly what you want to see," says Belleville Sens Head Coach Troy Mann. "We love his compete level, he's been contributing offensively of late since getting up to speed in the AHL, he's very coachable and we think that he can help with our forward depth this season."

The 22 year-old from Levis, QC was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the sixth round (173rd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, Pare played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, amassing 191 points (72 goals, 119 assists) in 261 games. He spent two of those seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs, winning a league title in 2016-17 and finished his junior career by playing two seasons with the Rimouski Oceanic.

Pare and the Senators are back in action at home on Saturday December 4, 2021 and Sunday December 5, 2021 against the Manitoba Moose.

