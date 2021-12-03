American Hockey League Postpones Two W-B/Scranton Penguins Games
December 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, their games scheduled for tonight at Syracuse (AHL Game #281) and Saturday, Dec. 4, vs. Charlotte (AHL Game #295) have been postponed.
The Penguins organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
