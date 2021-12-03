AHL Postpones Saturday's Road Game in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
December 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The AHL announced today that the Checkers' road game in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday has been postponed.
The postponement comes due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Penguins. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined. The Checkers are currently on the road and slated to play Lehigh Valley on Friday and Bridgeport on Sunday.
