AHL Postpones Saturday's Road Game in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

December 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The AHL announced today that the Checkers' road game in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday has been postponed.

The postponement comes due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Penguins. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined. The Checkers are currently on the road and slated to play Lehigh Valley on Friday and Bridgeport on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.