Monsters Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Admirals
December 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-4-2-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Milwaukee's Cody Glass scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 1:25 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Admirals added three more tallies over the middle frame from Rocco Grimaldi on the power play at 0:51, Michael McCarron at 3:03 and Grimaldi again at 4:59 putting an end to starting Monsters goaltender Jean-Francois Berube's night. Tyler Angle ended the shutout bid with a marker at 14:00 of the final period with assists from Thomas Schemitsch and Jet Greaves, but Cleveland's comeback fell short with a final score of 4-1.
Cleveland's Greaves made 11 saves after relieving starter Berube who made 14 stops in defeat while Milwaukee's Connor Ingram made 28 saves for the victory.
The Monsters rematch the Milwaukee Admirals for National Cookie Day on Saturday, December 4, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 - - 1
MIL 1 3 0 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 29 0/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf
MIL 29 1/5 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Berube L 14 4 3-2-3
CLE Greaves ND 11 0 1-0-0
MIL Ingram W 28 1 5-7-1
Cleveland Record: 9-4-2-3, 3rd North Division
Milwaukee Record: 6-12-1-0, 7th Central Division
