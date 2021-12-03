Monsters Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Admirals

December 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-4-2-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Milwaukee's Cody Glass scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 1:25 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Admirals added three more tallies over the middle frame from Rocco Grimaldi on the power play at 0:51, Michael McCarron at 3:03 and Grimaldi again at 4:59 putting an end to starting Monsters goaltender Jean-Francois Berube's night. Tyler Angle ended the shutout bid with a marker at 14:00 of the final period with assists from Thomas Schemitsch and Jet Greaves, but Cleveland's comeback fell short with a final score of 4-1.

Cleveland's Greaves made 11 saves after relieving starter Berube who made 14 stops in defeat while Milwaukee's Connor Ingram made 28 saves for the victory.

The Monsters rematch the Milwaukee Admirals for National Cookie Day on Saturday, December 4, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

MIL 1 3 0 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 0/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf

MIL 29 1/5 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube L 14 4 3-2-3

CLE Greaves ND 11 0 1-0-0

MIL Ingram W 28 1 5-7-1

Cleveland Record: 9-4-2-3, 3rd North Division

Milwaukee Record: 6-12-1-0, 7th Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.