Wild Come from Behind for 2-1 Hockey Fights Cancer Win Saturday

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild's Reid Andresen battles Tri-City Americans' Brandon Whynott

WENATCHEE, Wash. - With six overtime games in their last nine, the finishes have been dramatic for the Wenatchee Wild, but they continue to come through in their quest for the final playoff spot in the Western Hockey League's Western Conference.

Saturday night at Town Toyota Center, it was Reid Andresen who came through in the biggest moment possible. His redirect at the Tri-City Americans' net a minute into overtime sent the Wild to a 2-1 win against a team looking to climb the ladder toward home-ice advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. It also sent one of Wenatchee's largest home crowds of the season home happy, with more than 3,700 fans packing the "Wolves' Den" for the club's annual Hockey Fights Cancer promotion.

The Ams opened the night with the game's first goal, just four-and-a-half minutes into the contest. Brendan Gee made a stop on Jake Gudelj's initial shot, but the rebound bounced out front for Savin Virk to snap home, giving Tri-City a 1-0 lead that they would defend for more than 33 minutes.

With time winding down in the second period, though, Wenatchee ignited its power play and tied the game. After taking a pass down the right wing from Miles Cooper, Evan Friesen whirled around at the right post and slipped a shot under Lukas Matecha to even the game at 1-1 going to the final period.

The goaltending duel continued in the third, with Gee and Matecha combining to make 22 saves. However, the Wild got the only two shots in the 60-second extra session, and Deagan McMillan drove the puck down the right wing before sending it to the front of the net for the final carom.

Andresen finished with an assist to go with the overtime winner, while Friesen registered his team-best 25 th goal of the season. Cooper's assist gave him a point in his fifth straight game, and put him within two points of the 100-point plateau for his career. Gee made 33 saves, earning his third straight win and ninth of the season.

Matecha was tagged for the loss despite stopping 27 shots for the Americans. Wenatchee finished 1-for-4 on the power play and was perfect on four penalty kills, their fourth flawless penalty-killing night in their last six. Tri-City dropped to 30-23-5-1 with the loss, while Wenatchee rose to 21-30-7-1, and stayed within two points of the Seattle Thunderbirds for the Western Conference's eighth and last playoff spot.

Wenatchee travels to Vancouver on Sunday for its final matchup of the year against the Giants, with the opening puck drop at Langley Events Centre slated for 4 p.m. and live coverage available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and WHL Live. The Wild return to Town Toyota Center for a pair of games this week against the Prince George Cougars, starting with the team's Wild Wednesday game this coming Wednesday night.

