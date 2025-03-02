Hard-Fought Game in Victoria, Portland Falls Just Short 4-3

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Diego Buttazzoni factors into all three of his team's goals and the Winterhawks special team play stays hot, but Victoria holds on to the late push to beat Portland 4-3.

Game #59: Portland (3) at Victoria (4)

SOG: POR (24) - VIC (35)

PP: POR (2/2) - VIC (0/4)

Saves: Marek Schlenker (5) and Ondřej Štěbeták (26) - Johnny Hicks (21)

SCORING:

VIC - Brandon Lisowsky (38) from Brayden Boehm

VIC - Hayden Moore (15) from Nate Misskey and Cosmo Wilson

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (31) from Kyle Chyzowski and Josh Zakreski (power play)

VIC - Reggie Newman (12) from Logan Pickford

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (32) from Kyle Chyzowski and Alex Weiermair

VIC -Teydon Trembecky (42) from Kenta Isogai and Justin Kipkie

POR - Ryan Miller (13) from Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

Victoria scored the game's opening goal on the first shift. Brandon Lisowsky picked up where he left off on Friday night and scored a short-side goal to give the Royals a 1-0 lead 21 seconds into the period. Following the first media timeout, Kenta Isogai scored off the face-off win, but it was reviewed on the ice and overturned for an illegal face-off. Portland's Ondřej Štěbeták relieved Schlenker at that point and he made all three saves in the final 13:30 of the first period to keep the score 1-0 heading into the first break.

Hayden Moore tallied the Royals' second goal of the night off a bouncing puck in front of Štěbeták to put his team up 2-0. In the 16th minute, Portland's forwards got out in transition and scored a beautiful goal. Zakreski fired a puck from the right-wing wall to the left side circle for Kyle Chyzowski and he eventually fed a puck to the slot for Diego Buttazzoni to pepper home the quick shot. Unfortunately for the Hawks, a dozen seconds later, the Royals scored in transition to take a 3-1 lead and despite a video review, the goal was confirmed to make it 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Portland scored the important first goal of the third period thanks to a power play goal from Buttazzoni to give him a multigoal game on the road. Victoria's Teydon Trembecky tossed in his fourth goal of the weekend and first of the night inside three minutes to play to put the Royals back up by two. The Hawks earned their second power play of the night, pulled their goaltender, and converted on a net-front deflection goal from Ryan Miller. With a minute and 43 seconds to go, Portland pushed pucks to the front of the net and Chyzowski nearly scored in the final seconds, but the Royals survived the Portland chances to capture both wins on the weekend.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks return home for their final meeting with the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. The game also starts a stretch of four games in five nights, with three home games.

