Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 2, 2025

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans fired 33 shots on net in Wenatchee last night, but Brendan Gee stood tall to backstop the Wild to a 2-1 overtime win. Savin Virk scored the lone goal for the Americans who were hoping to clinch a playoff spot with a regulation win. It was the first time the Americans had lost in the five-minute overtime on the road since the first game of the season in Victoria.

VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the third of six meetings between the Americans and Thunderbirds. Seattle won the first game way back on October 8 (5-2) before Tri-City picked up a 6-5 win at home January 10. The two teams will see a lot of each other in the coming days as they match up four times over the next two weeks.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Jake Sloan (27-39-66) Braeden Cootes (23-31-54)

Max Curran (19-43-62) Nathan Pilling (29-20-49)

Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Coster Dunn (19-25-44)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Power Play - 15.8% (32-for-202) Power Play - 19.0% (38-for-200)

Penalty Kill - 78.6% (173-for-220) Penalty Kill - 75.4% (178-for-236)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

