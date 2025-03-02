Daniel Hauser Sets Two Franchise Records with 4th Straight Shutout

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen extended their point streak to seven games with a dominant 7-0 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets.

Goaltender Daniel Hauser made history with a franchise-record-setting performance, while the Hitmen's offense exploded in a one-sided blowout. Hauser's stellar 23-save shutout marked his fourth consecutive, earning him the franchise record for most consecutive shutouts. The record was initially set by Justin Pogge in the 2005-06 season and then achieved again by Martin Jones in 2009-10. This feat surpassed the previous record of 228:47 minutes set by Justin Pogge in 2006, as Hauser has now gone an impressive 243:23 minutes without allowing a goal, making it his second franchise record.

On the offensive side, Carson Wetsch delivered his second career hat trick and hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his WHL career. Defenceman Sawyer Mynio was also a key contributor, scoring twice and adding an assist. Connor Hvidston and Tanner Howe both netted power-play goals to complete the scoring for Calgary.

Ben Kindel led the charge with four assists, while Wetsch, Mynio, and Howe all finished with three-point nights. Calgary's power play was lethal, converting on five of seven opportunities, while the penalty kill was perfect, killing all four Kelowna opportunities.

Calgary r eturns to Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, Mar. 7 to host the Swift Current Broncos at 7:00 p.m. before playing host to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday, Mar. 9 in the "Every Child Matters" game in partnership with Siksika Health Services. Game time is at 2:00 p.m.

