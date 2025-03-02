Rockets Drop Sunday Matinee Game To Hitmen

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Hiroki Gojsic of the Kelowna Rockets looks for a shot against the Calgary Hitmen

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club) Hiroki Gojsic of the Kelowna Rockets looks for a shot against the Calgary Hitmen(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club)

The Kelowna Rockets fell 7-0 to the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary would score its first goal of the game on the power play as Carson Wetsch opened the scoring at 7:27 of the first period. The Hitmen would double their lead when Sawyer Mynio would beat Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon on the power play.

Calgary would make it 3-0 and eventually 4-0 in the second frame as Connor Hvidston and Wetsch would score Calgary's third consecutive power play goal, Hvidson netting his 19th and Wetsch his second of the night and 29th of the campaign.

Mynio would add his second goal of the contest early in the third period while Wetsch completed his hat trick with Calgary's fourth power play goal of the contest to put the home side ahead by six. Canadian World Junior member Tanner Howe would finish off the scoring with Calgary's fifth goal with the man advantage and give the Hitmen a 7-0 victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Calgary outshot Kelowna 49-23

Kelowna went 0/4 on the power play while Calgary went 5/7

Hitmen forward Carson Wetsch scored a hat trick

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now head to Medicine Hat on Tuesday and Lethbridge on Wednesday. The Rockets will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

