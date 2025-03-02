Rockets Sign 2023 Fifth-Round Pick Dallin Antos

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2023 WHL Prospects Draft fifth-round pick (91st overall) Dallin Antos has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

Antos has spent this season with Edge School U18 Prep in Calgary. In 28 games, the five-foot-eleven, 17-year-old defenceman has registered three goals and 23 points in those games. Last season Antos was the captain of the U17 Prep team where he played 29 games, scoring seven times and adding 17 assists.

"Dallin has worked extremely hard to get to this point," said Rockets Assistant General Manager Curtis Hamilton. "He skates very well, and we look forward to seeing him in a Rockets jersey."

Kelowna will continue their Alberta road trip on Sunday in Calgary before travelling to Medicine Hat to take on the Tigers at Co-op Place on Tuesday, March 4th. The Rockets will wrap up their trip with games on March 5th and March 7th against the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Edmonton Oil Kings.

Kelowna will return home on March 14th when they host the rival Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.

