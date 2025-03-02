Rockets Downed by Rebels, 10-2

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Kayden Longley versus Red Deer Rebels' Gleb Semyonov

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Taylor Lachance) Kelowna Rockets' Kayden Longley versus Red Deer Rebels' Gleb Semyonov(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Taylor Lachance)

The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Red Deer Rebels 10-2 on Saturday night in the first game of the Rockets Alberta road trip.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would open the scoring thanks to Dawson Gerwing tipping him a Will Sharpe shot six seconds into the power play to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Red Deer would quickly answer with a power play goal of their own as Ty Coupland would score his first of the game less than two minutes later. Coupland would add his second power play marker just over a minute later to to put Red Deer up 2-1. The Rebels would add their third power play goal of the game when Jhett Larson beat Stoesser to make it 3-1 after 20.

Red Deer would add to their lead when Coupland scored his hat trick goal and fourth Rebels power play goal of the contest. The Rebels would also get goals from Kalan Lind, Talon Brigley and Luke Vlooswyk to make it 7-1 after the second period.

Coupland would score his fourth goal of the game to make it 8-1 and was followed by Samuel Drancak and Doogan Pederson to extend the Rebels lead. Andrew Petruk would round out the scoring as he potted his third goal of the campaign on the power play.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Red Deer outshot Kelowna 56-26

Kelowna went 2/4 on the power play while Red Deer went 5/9

Rebels forward Ty Coupland had four goals in the game

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now head to Calgary for a Sunday afternoon game at the Scotiabank Saddledome before they head to Medicine Hat and Lethbridge. The Rockets will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

