Americans Gain Point But Fall In Overtime To Wild

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee, WA - The Tri-City Americans (30-23-5-1) had plenty of high-quality scoring chances against the Wenatchee Wild (21-30-7-1) Saturday night, but Brendan Gee turned in a strong 33-save performance, backstopping the Wild to a 2-1 overtime victory.

Savin Virk opened the scoring just 4:26 into the game. Jake Gudelj through the puck on net from the left wing and Gee kicked a big rebound out to the slot. Virk jumped on it and pounded home his 19th of the season.

The score remained 1-0 through 20 minutes with both teams failing to capitalize on a power play in the opening period.

The Americans thought they extended their lead five minutes into the second. A scramble in front of Gee saw Max Curran denied on multiple chances in tight before Cash Koch was able to muscle the puck over the goal line.

At the same time, the net was knocked off its pegs but the referee behind the net signaled goal. The officials then called up to the video review booth and the goal was overturned with Luka Schyrbyna given a penalty for delay of game. Tri-City didn't score on the power play.

Late in the period the Americans were caught with too many men on the ice and Wenatchee made them pay. Evan Friesen jammed the puck on net from the goal line and it snuck under the pads of Lukas Matecha and in, tying the game at one with 2:31 remaining in the period.

Jackson Smith was called for holding in the final seconds of the period as the two teams went to the locker rooms tied at one. Tri-City killed off the penalty to start the third.

The Americans had a strong start to the third period, heavily outchancing the Wild, but couldn't solve Gee to regain the lead.

Late in the period, Shaun Rios and Brandon Whynott collided in the neutral zone as Whynott was injured on the play. He left the game and didn't return and when the dust settled the Americans went to a two-minute power play.

That man advantage was cut short as Virk was sent to the box for roughing to send the game to four-on-four, which didn't result in any goals.

One of the Americans best chances of the night came with about 90 seconds to go. Jake Sloan was able to skate around the Wenatchee defense for a breakaway, but was denied by Gee's right pad as he tried to lift a backhander past the Wild goaltender.

The two teams went into overtime which lasted only a minute. Deagan McMillan gained speed coming through the neutral zone and down the right wing into the Americans end.

Reid Andresen was streaking towards the Americans net and took the centering pass from McMillan, redirecting home the game winner as Wenatchee won 2-1.

The Americans weekend wraps up Sunday night as they travel to meet the Seattle Thunderbirds (24-30-3-1) for a 5:00 puck drop.

