Tigers Shut Out Wheat Kings 5-0 For Perfect Weekend

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers finished off their weekend road trip with a visit to Brandon to take on the Wheat Kings. Medicine Hat held the edge in the season series two games to one. They were looking to secure the season series and pick up an important two points in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Tigers poured on the pressure early outshooting the Wheat Kings 12-5 in the first period. Oasiz Wiesblatt opened the scoring with his 30th of the season midway through the first. Off a give and go with Ethan Neutens, he let a wrister go in tight that snuck under the netminder's arm.

Medicine Hat's offence exploded for three goals in the first half of the second period. Mathew Ward made it a 2-0 game 1:34 into the middle frame. He let a turn around wrister go from the high slot that found it's way into the back of the net. Tyson Moss and Neutens picked up the helpers on Ward's 16th.

Ryder Ritchie added to the Tigers lead 1:34 later when he released a bullet from the right circle that found the top corner. Carter Cunningham picked up the helper on Ritchie's 25th of the campaign.

Liam Ruck finished off the scoring in the second period with his 19th of his rookie season just before the midway mark. He charged the net and put home a rebound to give the Tigers a four-goal lead heading into the third. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll and Cunningham were credited with the assists.

The Wheat Kings held the edge in shots in the third period but the Tigers defence shut them down. The Tigers would add one more goal before the end of the game. Marcus Pacheco continued his strong play since moving to the back end to help out an injured defensive core. He scored for the third consecutive game to give him 13 on the season. Markus Ruck picked up the assist on the final goal.

Harrison Meneghin got the start in net for the Tigers. He had a phenomenal game picking up his third shutout of the season. He saved all 26 shots he faced to pick up his 18th win of the season. Carson Bjarnason got the start in net for the Wheat Kings. He played the first two periods saving 20 of the 24 shots he faced. Ethan Eskit came in on relief and made seven saves on eight shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 32

Brandon - 26

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0%

PK: 4/4 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Ryder Ritchie - Medicine Hat

Joby Baumuller - Brandon

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Ethan Neutens

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Kelowna Rockets at Co-op Place. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). Tickets are available at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

