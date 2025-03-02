Wild Close Weekend with 3-1 Loss at Vancouver Sunday

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)

LANGLEY, British Columbia - There's no doubt the Wenatchee Wild got pucks to the net in Sunday's Western Hockey League tilt at Langley Events Centre. Problem is, in almost every case, Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood got between those pucks and the back of the net.

Hood stopped 39 shots in afternoon action Sunday, helping to push the Giants to a 3-1 win over Wenatchee. The Vancouver victory snapped a five-game losing skid, moving them to 29-24-8-0 on the season. The Wild wrapped up their weekend at 21-31-7-1, with eight games remaining on their regular season schedule.

Wenatchee fired the opening salvo halfway through the first period, with Brendan Dunphy doing the honors for the second time on the weekend. With Colton Alain in the penalty box on a high-sticking infraction, Dawson Seitz set up Dunphy for a one-timer at the top corner of the slot, and his shot hit the top half of the net for a 1-0 Wild lead.

Vancouver evened up the game with 2:26 left in the period when Tyler Thorpe jogged the puck down the right wing - with Josh Fluker sliding to cut off a potential centering pass, Thorpe pitched a shot into the top corner of the net, tying the contest at 1-1 going to the dressing room.

Mazden Leslie landed on the score sheet with 4:39 left in the second period, giving the Giants a power play goal of their own - his catch-and-release shot from the left-wing circle made it a 2-1 game, and with 1:22 left in the third, Leslie would add an empty-net marker from the right corner in the Vancouver end.

Brendan Gee had an impressive showing of his own despite seeing a personal three-game winning streak halted, making 30 saves. Miles Cooper saw a five-game point streak come to an end. The Wild were excellent on the penalty kill again at 6-for-7, and scored on one of their four power play chances. The win was the eighth for the home team in as many matchups over the head-to-head series during the last two years.

With Seattle's overtime loss to Tri-City Sunday evening, the Thunderbirds added some breathing room in the race for the Western Conference's eighth playoff spot, sitting three points ahead of the Wild, with a game in hand for Seattle as well.

Two of Wenatchee's final three regular-season home contests await this week against the Prince George Cougars, starting with a Wild Wednesday showdown at Town Toyota Center, presented by Ward Media. Wednesday's opening puck drop is slated for 6 p.m.

