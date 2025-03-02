Cougars Secure Fourth Straight Victory with 4-2 Win Over Blazers

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KAMLOOPS - The Prince George Cougars extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-2 triumph over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night at the CN Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The opening period saw both teams trade opportunities, but it was the Blazers who struck first at 8:31, taking a 1-0 lead. Despite generating chances, the Cougars were unable to solve Kamloops goaltender Dylan Ernst, who kept his team ahead after 20 minutes.

Kamloops doubled their lead early in the second, capitalizing on a one-timer from the left circle at 1:36. The Cougars, though limited to just three shots in the period, made them count. Terik Parascak broke through with his 27th goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Prince George continued to build momentum and found the equalizer at 18:16, as Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Borya Valis tapped in a feed from Jett Lajoie to tie the game at two heading into the third.

The Cougars carried the play in the final frame and capitalized on a power-play opportunity. Koehn Ziemmer buried his 33rd of the season at 9:21, giving Prince George their first lead of the night. The Cougars locked things down defensively and sealed the victory with an empty-net goal from captain Riley Heidt at 19:58.

With the win, the Cougars continue their strong push down the stretch, securing their fourth straight victory in style.

What's Next?

Next Game: Cougars at Wenatchee - Wednesday Mar. 4 at 7:00 pm

