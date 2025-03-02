Broncos Rally For Second Straight Overtime Win At Home Over Raiders

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Down 3-1 with 6:55 to go in regulation, the Swift Current Broncos found their way back with a two-goal come-back and overtime win for the second straight night downing the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3 Saturday night at InnovationPlex.

The Broncos would be penalized twice in the opening period and ran into a hot Prince Albert power play but Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) would be brilliant in goal making nine saves in the period, while in the late stages of the opening frame the Broncos would try their best to get to Raiders goaltender Max Hildebrand but he would stand tall making seven stops in part of a scoreless first.

More of the same would occur in the 2nd period with little opportunities and the only goal of the period would go off a defending Bronco and beating Reid Dyck where Rilen Kovacevic would be the benefactor for his 27th of the season as the Raiders would take the lead heading to the third period with a 1-0 mark.

Prince Albert would add to their lead 9:13 into the final frame with Brayden Dube finishing off a power play strike to make 2-0 Raiders. But 35 seconds later, Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would re-direct a Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) point shot through solve Max Hildebrand for the 1st mark of the night for the Broncos cutting the lead to 2-1. Prince Albert would go to another power play shortly after and would strike on Riley Boychuk's 11th of the season putting the visitors up by a pair once more.

Cue the come-back... At 16:11 Burzynski would take a shot right down the middle of the slot in the Raiders zone and rifle his 11th of the season from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Hunter Mayo to make it another one-goal game. With the net empty the Broncos would hit pay dirt when Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would net his 31st of the season from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) to lift the Broncos to a deadlock of 3-3 with 57.8 seconds left on the clock forcing overtime.

In overtime Reid Dyck made six incredible displays of goaltender leading to an eventual rush from Mistelbacher & Caswell before Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) would hit the game winner for his 16th of the season with 2:24 left in overtime, giving the Broncos the comeback win at home in front of 2510 at InnovationPlex.

In the win the Broncos move to 31-25-1-1 on the season, just three points back of Saskatoon for 7th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Swift Current will play their next four games away from InnovationPlex starting next Wednesday in Saskatoon.

