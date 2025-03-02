Oil Kings Fall in Final Game of Road Trip to Blades

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 5-3 decision to the Saskatoon Blades on Sunday night, finishing up their four-game East Division road swing.

The Oil Kings fell behind just 47 seconds into the game as Tanner Scott made it 1-0. However, Edmonton was able to claw back and make it a 1-1 game after one period as Marshall Finnie scored his second in as many games with just under four minutes gone in the period.

In the second, the Oil Kings would take the lead as Josh Mori tucked home his third of the season to make it 2-1. However, the Blades would respond with two more in the second courtesy of Hayden Harsanyi, and then a powerplay goal from Zach Olsen. Olsen would score again in the third to make it 4-2 before the Oil Kings brought things back to within one. This one came as Lukas Sawchyn finished off a sweet feed from his brother Gracyn to make it 4-3.

Kazden Mathies would score on the empty net with just under a minute to play to cap things off.

The Oil Kings only had one shortened powerplay in the game, while they were forced to kill off seven penalties of their own, doing so successfully on six of them.

Alex Worthington stopped 26 shots in the contest.

The Oil Kings host Brandon on Wednesday night.

