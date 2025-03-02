Oil Kings Fall in Final Game of Road Trip to Blades
March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Saskatoon, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 5-3 decision to the Saskatoon Blades on Sunday night, finishing up their four-game East Division road swing.
The Oil Kings fell behind just 47 seconds into the game as Tanner Scott made it 1-0. However, Edmonton was able to claw back and make it a 1-1 game after one period as Marshall Finnie scored his second in as many games with just under four minutes gone in the period.
In the second, the Oil Kings would take the lead as Josh Mori tucked home his third of the season to make it 2-1. However, the Blades would respond with two more in the second courtesy of Hayden Harsanyi, and then a powerplay goal from Zach Olsen. Olsen would score again in the third to make it 4-2 before the Oil Kings brought things back to within one. This one came as Lukas Sawchyn finished off a sweet feed from his brother Gracyn to make it 4-3.
Kazden Mathies would score on the empty net with just under a minute to play to cap things off.
The Oil Kings only had one shortened powerplay in the game, while they were forced to kill off seven penalties of their own, doing so successfully on six of them.
Alex Worthington stopped 26 shots in the contest.
The Oil Kings host Brandon on Wednesday night.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025
- Wild Close Weekend with 3-1 Loss at Vancouver Sunday - Wenatchee Wild
- Oil Kings Fall in Final Game of Road Trip to Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Daniel Hauser Sets Two Franchise Records with 4th Straight Shutout - Calgary Hitmen
- Rockets Drop Sunday Matinee Game To Hitmen - Kelowna Rockets
- Rockets Sign 2023 Fifth-Round Pick Dallin Antos - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Wrap up Road Swing in Saskatoon - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 2, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Hard-Fought Game in Victoria, Portland Falls Just Short 4-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Double-up Chiefs - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Gain Point But Fall In Overtime To Wild - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Shut Out Wheat Kings 5-0 For Perfect Weekend - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Silvertips Take Down Giants 4-1 - Vancouver Giants
- Wild Come from Behind for 2-1 Hockey Fights Cancer Win Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Rally For Second Straight Overtime Win At Home Over Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs' Comeback Falls Short, Seattle Pulls Away 6-3 - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Downed by Rebels, 10-2 - Kelowna Rockets
- Cougars Secure Fourth Straight Victory with 4-2 Win Over Blazers - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Fall in Final Game of Road Trip to Blades
- Oil Kings Wrap up Road Swing in Saskatoon
- Oil Kings Defeat Raiders in Dramatic Affair in Prince Albert
- Oil Kings Continue Road Trip in Prince Albert
- Oil Kings Fall to Wheat Kings in High Volume Shooting Affair