Oil Kings Wrap up Road Swing in Saskatoon

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finish up their four-game East Division road trip tonight as they visit the Saskatoon Blades.

Edmonton is coming off a Friday night win over the Prince Albert Raiders by a 5-4 score in a game that certainly had a playoff type feel to it. They're now 1-2-0-0 on the trip. The win has the Oil Kings at 33-22-2-2 on the year, good for 70 points and sixth place in the conference, but just one point behind Brandon for fifth place.

Meanwhile, the Blades played last night in Moose Jaw, falling to the Warriors 6-2. That drops their record to 30-20-3-3, good for 67 points and just three points back of Edmonton, making this game that much more intriguing.

This will be the fourth and final matchup this season between the Oil Kings and the Blades. Currently the Oil Kings are 1-2-0-0 against Saskatoon. Most recently, the Oil Kings defeated the Blades on January 8 in Edmonton by a 4-2 scored. Edmonton now looks for their first win in Saskatoon since Janaury 1, 2022, a span of six games.

Game time is a bit earlier from Saskatoon, a 3 p.m. puck drop Mountain Time.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (46, 28-41-69)

Gavin Hodnett (59, 24-38-62)

Adam Jecho (47, 24-24-48)

Roan Woodward (59, 19-28-47)

Lukas Sawchyn (57, 13-34-47)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 10 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 11 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 5 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 13 points away from 100 in the WHL

Blades Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Tyler Parr (55, 18-35-53)

Rowan Calvert (53, 22-25-47)

Cooper Williams (57, 16-26-42)

Grayden Siepmann (57, 8-32-40)

Hunter Laing (55, 19-16-35)

