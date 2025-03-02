Chiefs' Comeback Falls Short, Seattle Pulls Away 6-3

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs wrapped up one of their busiest stretches of the season on Saturday night, playing in a sixth game of the past nine nights. The Seattle Thunderbirds came to town for the first of two matchups this month in Spokane between the I90 rivals.

Brody Gillespie was the first to strike, giving him goals in back-to-back games and seven on the season. The rookie camped out in front of the net and put away the chance after the fine feed from Crampton. Smyth Rebman recorded his third point of the weekend with the other assist on the play.

The lead would not last as Nathan Pilling scored his first two goals of the game at 16:51 and 18:10 to give Seattle the 2-1 advantage going into the second period. Simon Lovsin added a power play goal in the second at 8:06 to make it 3-1.

Spokane would roar back with two straight goals to tie it up at three. A slick passing move resulted in Catton finding open space on the back post for his 36th goal of the season at 11:54. Defenseman Will McIsaac scored his fourth of the season at 16:23 with assists from Chase Harrington and Andrew Cristall.

The Vancouver native picked up the puck at the blue line and drifted forward before ripping it past the goaltender. The comeback appeared on as the Chiefs outshot Seattle 22-6 in the second frame, but the Thunderbirds found another pair of quickfire goals to finish the period.

Cootes scored his 23rd of the season at 17:57 and Nathan Pilling completed his hat trick less than a minute later.

The Chiefs could not break through again in the third and Pilling would add a fourth in the empty net as the final period closed out. Spokane was 0/2 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill, outshooting Seattle 44-27 in the game. Carter Esler made 21 saves while Andrew Cristal and Chase Harrington both recorded two assists.

The Chiefs will return to action on Friday and Saturday of next week in Victoria to take on the Royals for a pair of games. Spokane's next home game will be Wednesday, March 12th against the Everett Silvertips, for the final TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season, and Wednesday Night In The Dub.

