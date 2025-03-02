Silvertips Take Down Giants 4-1

March 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Evan Morud) Vancouver Giants' Ryan Lin in action(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Evan Morud)

Everett WA - The Vancouver Giants dropped a 4-2 decision to the league-leading Everett Silvertips on Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The loss drops Vancouver's record this season to 28-24-8-0, while Everett improves to 42-11-4-3 and becomes the first team in the WHL to surpass 90 points.

The Giants had a strong first period but trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes, before the Silvertips pulled away with two second period goals. Vancouver got a third period tally from captain Mazden Leslie to make it 4-2, but that was as close as they'd come. Ty Halaburda scored the first period goal for the G-Men, also on a power play.

Zackary Shantz, Eric Jamieson, Dominik Rymon and Tyler McKenzie provided the goals for the Silvertips.

The Giants started well, outchancing the Silvertips early and appearing to get on the board just before the five-minute mark when Thorpe beat goaltender Raiden Legall from the left circle, but the goal was immediately waived off due to goaltender interference.

A Silvertips power play then gave the home side the lead at the 11:03 mark of the first period, after Tarin Smith's shot went off his teammate Shantz and in.

Jamieson would step in from the blueline off a face-off and score from the slot on the backend 2:35 later to make it 2-0 for Everett.

The Giants responded less than a minute after that on a power play of their own, when Halaburda tapped in a pass from Leslie for his 24th goal of the season.

In the second, Rymon would make it 3-1 with a hard snap shot from the slot midway through the period, and then Busch centered the puck to McKenzie three minutes later to make it 4-1 on McKenzie's 30th goal of the season.

Vancouver made it a 4-2 game on Leslie's 17th goal of the season at the 7:10 mark of the third period, after he beat Legall on the short side from the left circle.

Thorpe drew a kneeing penalty with less than six minutes remaining to give the Giants another power play opportunity, but they couldn't get any closer, as the score of 4-2 held up as the final. STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 10/11/7 = 28 | EVT - 10/16/10 = 36

PP: VAN- 2/5 | EVT - 1 /2

Face-Offs: VAN - 29 | EVT - 33 3 STARS

1st: EVT - Shea Busch - 3A, 3 SOG, +3

2nd: EVT - Dominik Rymon - 1G, 1A, 3 SOG, +3

3rd: VAN - Mazden Leslie - 1G, 1A, 2 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : LOSS - Brady Smith (32 saves / 36 shots)

Everett: WIN - Raiden Legall (26 saves / 28 shots) THEY SAID IT

"Our start was good tonight. [We get a ] disallowed goal early on. I thought we had all the momentum going and we get one taken back there. I thought our guys did a good job sticking with it. At the end of the day though, was it our best 60-minute consistent game? No, it wasn't. Were we hard enough on the walls? No, we weren't the whole game. But there were some positives there and we fought right until the end." - Adam Maglio Associate Coach on the game overall

"I thought they elevated [in the second period] and I just thought we kind of stayed the same. As these games go on, and you're playing a really good team, you've got to elevate each period. You've got to be ready to go and get better. I thought they did and we didn't." - Adam Maglio on the second period, where Everett went up 4-1

"We've got to elevate. We can't have some guys doing it some nights; some not. Every guy is capable and they've shown it, but we've got to string together that everyone is doing it and just competing hard. Because when you make mistakes and you're working and you're competing, usually those mistakes don't turn into big ones. But if you're not putting out 100 per cent effort and mistakes are made, they're usually big ones, especially against teams like Wenatchee, who work for everything else they get, so we've got to match that tomorrow." - Adam Maglio on the focus for facing Wenatchee tomorrow UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Sunday, March 2 Wenatchee 4:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Saturday, March 8 Kamloops 6:00 PM PST Sandman Centre

Images from this story

