Wichita Opens Three-In-Three Tonight vs. Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, looks to snap a three-game losing streak tonight as the Tulsa Oilers come to town.

Tonight is the start of a three-in-three with the first two being a home-and-home series against Tulsa. Wichita will close the weekend on Sunday afternoon against Kansas City.

Wichita leads the season-series 3-2-1-0, but has dropped the last three. Tulsa won on December 26 in overtime, 4-3, and claimed a 3-2 victory on December 27. All-time, Wichita is 157-148-36 against the Oilers and 85-67-19 at home in the series.

The Thunder lost last Saturday night to Rapid City, 5-3, while the Oilers dropped an 8-0 contest on Sunday to Allen. Wichita sits in seventh place with 28 points. Tulsa is currently tied for fourth with 35 points and has three games in hand on the Thunder.

Dylan Sadowy leads Tulsa with 31 points. Jack Doremus is second with 27. Against the Thunder, Doremus and Eddie Matsushima each have seven points (3g, 4a).

Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 27 points. Carter Johnson is second with 26. In the season-series, Dickman leads the Thunder with six points (1g, 5a) against the Oilers while Johnson has five (1g, 4a).

