Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Veteran Forward Bobby Butler

January 21, 2022







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has re-signed forward Bobby Butler (@bobbybutler87) to an ECHL contract.

Bobby Butler, 34, appeared in one game for the Railers this season on January 2nd. He scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-3 win over Reading, and earned the game's number one star. It was the first professional game for Butler since the 2018-19 season where he played with the Hartford Wolfpack (AHL).

The Marlborough, MA native played for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. He played 130 NHL games from 2010-14 with the Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, and Florida Panthers accumulating 49 points (20G, 29A) in 130 career games. The 6-foot, 190lb forward has also spent parts of six seasons in the AHL with the Binghamton Senators, Albany Devils, San Antonio Rampage, Milwaukee Admirals, and Harford Wolfpack totaling 231 points (119G, 112A) in 357 career games. Butler won an AHL Calder Cup Championship with the Binghamton Senators in 2011 and is a three-time AHL All-Star (2011, 2013, 2015).

Prior to turning pro, Butler played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2006-10 producing 121 points (61G, 60A) in 153 career games. During his senior season in 2009-10, he logged 53 points (29G, 24A) leading Hockey East in scoring, selected as a First Team All-American, and named a Hobey Baker finalist.

