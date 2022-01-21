Mariners Rally Stalled by Solar Bears

PORTLAND, ME - Tristan Langan had a hat trick and an assist while Tyler Bird registered five points as the Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Maine Mariners 6-2 on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners, who trailed 3-0, rallied back to pull within one early in the 3rd, but couldn't complete the comeback.

For the second straight game, the Mariners dug themselves into a 3-0 hole. Tristin Langan scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third by Andrew McLean to help the Solar Bears build a three goal advantage. The final two goals each game in the last 2:46 of what was an otherwise even period, with Orlando holding just a 9-8 shot advantage.

The second period was another even frame, with each team registering 11 shots. Ian McKinnon got the Mariners on the board at 6:39, when he followed a drive into the zone by Connor Doherty and ripped a shot just under the crossbar. Jake Bricknell was credited with a secondary assist on the goal.

Early in the third, Pascal Laberge ripped home a power play goal to bring Maine within one. With helpers from Zach Malatesta and Cam Askew, Laberge beat Brad Barone with a wrister from the top of the left circle. The comeback attempt was stifled by a Jake Transit goal at 9:18 of the second, as he cleaned up a rebound from a bad angle Tyler Bird shot. Bird would finish a career game by assisting on Langan's hat trick market at 15:14 and then hitting the empty net at 19:38.

Barone earned his 12th win of the season, making 22 stops. Kyle Keyser, making his Mariners debut turned aside 26 of 31 Orlando shots. The Solar Bears have won five consecutive road games.

