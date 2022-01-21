Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Series Opener at Maverik Center

Allen Americans (14-11-4-1, 33 points, .550 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (22-12-1-1, 46 points, .639 Win %)

Friday, January 21, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the first game of a 3 game series against the Allen Americans. It's the 3rd of 5 season meetings between the clubs. Utah won in overtime in each of the previous 2 games at Allen on October 30th and 31st. Utah begins the 2nd half of their season as it's game 37 of 72. It's an AFCU Friday, where tickets start at 8 dollars when you pay using your AFCU Debit or Credit Card at the Maverik Center box office.

Grizz in First Place

Utah has a winning percentage of .639 and is in first place in the Mountain Division. Allen has a .550 winning percentage which is 3rd best in the division.

Grizzlies Won Series with Idaho

Utah took 2 out of 3 games vs Idaho at Maverik Center this past weekend. Utah won 4-1 on January 14th. Idaho won 6-0 on January 15th and Mason Mannek scored 1 goal and 2 assists on January 17th in a 6-3 win. Utah went 3-3-0-1 in the 2 city, 6 game series with Idaho.

Transactions: Miner, Henry and Boucher Recalled to Colorado

Goaltender Trent Miner and forwards Matthew Boucher and Nick Henry were each called-up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on January 18th. Miner saved 28 of 31 on January 17 vs Idaho for his team tying 8th win of the season. Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. Boucher has a point in 11 of his last 13 games. Boucher was the league's Rookie of the Year in the 2020-21 season. Henry appeared in 2 games with Utah last weekend vs Idaho.

Recent Transactions

January 18, 2022 - Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 16, 2022 - Trent Miner reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 15, 2022 - Nick Henry and Andrew Nielsen reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 14, 2022 - Nate Clurman reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). Ryan Orgel was released.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Played in All-Star Game

D'Astous was named to the 2022 league All-Star team. He participated in the All-Star Classic and had 1 assist and a +4 rating in the ECHL All-Stars 14-7 win over the Jacksonville Icemen. D'Astous leads the Grizzlies with 13 goals, despite playing in only 25 games. He leads all league defenseman in goals, power play goals (4) and is tied for the lead with 3 game winning goals. D'Astous won the game in overtime at Allen on October 30, 2021. The most dramatic goal he has scored this season came on January 5th at Idaho when he scored with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to give Utah a 2-1 win. In the 6 games since returning from a stint in the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Jan. 1, 2022 he leads Utah with 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists, +2). D'Astous currently leads Utah with 28 points (13g, 15a). He also leads the Grizz with 11 power play points (4g, 7a).

Utah Getting All the Shorties

The Grizzlies lead the league with 13 shorthanded goals. Trey Bradley had 2 shorties on January 14th vs Idaho. Matthew Boucher scored shorthanded on January 17th vs Idaho. Bradley leads the league with 4 shorthanded goals. Brandon Culter (Now with Abbotsford Canucks, AHL) has 3 SHG's.

2nd Period is the Money Frame

This season the Grizzlies have outscored the opposition 52 to 33 in the second periods. Utah has outshot opponents 393 to 373 in the second periods. Indy has the 2nd highest goal total in the second frame this season with 44. In the 2 games in Allen on October 30 and 31st Utah outscored Allen 4 to 3 in the second period.

Season Series vs Allen

Utah is 2-0 vs Allen this season, winning both games in overtime. Last season Utah faced Allen 18 times in the regular season and another 3 times in the playoffs.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah 4 Allen 3 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist. D'Astous scored the game winner 5:37 into overtime. Utah outshot Allen 49 to 25. Trent Miner saved 22 of 25. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play, while Allen went 1 for 3. Connor Graham, Tyler Penner and Quinn Ryan each scored for Utah.

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah 5 Allen 4 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 goals and 1 assist. Matthew Boucher scored the game winner 5:35 into overtime. Boucher also had 2 assists. Luka Burzan had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trey Bradley had 2 assists. Utah overcame a 4-0 deficit for the comeback win.

Consistent Winners Meeting at Maverik Center

An interesting stat was on the Twitter account @ECHLStats. It mentions the teams that have the most seasons with a .550 points percentage or better since 2014-15 (8 seasons). That list includes both Utah and Allen. ECHL teams with most seasons at .550+ points percentage since 2014-15 (8 seasons):

8 - Florida Everblades, Fort Wayne Komets.

7 - Toledo Walleye, Idaho Steelheads.

6 - Reading Royals, Allen American, Utah Grizzlies and South Carolina Stingrays.

Welcome Back Coach Colley

Former Grizzlies Head Coach Kevin Colley is back in town as an Assistant Coach with the Allen Americans. Colley led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in all 5 seasons as coach from 2009-2013. Colley had a 157-152-51 with Utah.

Last Week's Games

Friday, January 14, 2022 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trey Bradley 2 goals. Brian Bowen and Matthew Boucher each scored their 9th goals of the season. Peyton Jones saved 24 of 25 in net. Bradley and Luke Martin were a +3. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Boucher were a +2. Utah outshot Idaho 32 to 25.

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - Idaho 6 Utah 0 - AJ White and Yauheni Aksiantsiuk each had 2 goals.

Monday, January 17, 2022 - Idaho 3 Utah 6 - Mason Mannek 1 goal, 2 assists. Quinn Ryan 1 goal, 1 assist. Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Christian Simeone and Connor McDonald added goals. Gehrett Sargis and Luke Martin had 2 assists. Nate Clurman had a +3 rating. Trent Miner saved 28 of 31. Utah outshot Idaho 35 to 31.

This Week's Games

Allen at Utah - Friday, January 21, 2022. 7:10 pm. - AFCU Friday.

Allen at Utah - Saturday, January 22, 2022. 7:10 pm.

Allen at Utah - Sunday, January 23, 2022. 1:10 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 22-12-1-1

Home record: 12-5. Utah has outscored opponents 62 to 42 at home.

Road record: 10-7-1-1

Win percentage: .639. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 46.

Last 10: 5-4-0-1.

Goals per game: 3.44 (8th) Goals for: 124.

Goals against per game: 2.97 (8th) Goals Against: 107.

Shots per game: 32.92 (7th)

Shots against per game: 30.67 (12th)

Power Play: 20 for 107 - 18.7 % (14th)

Penalty Kill: 107 for 143- 74.8 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 523. 14.53 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 12 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3.

Record When Scoring First: 11-5-0-1. Utah has scored first in 17 of 36 games this season. Utah is 11-7-1 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-2-1-1. 10 of the 36 games have been decided by 1. 11 games have been decided by 2.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (13).

Assists: Luke Martin (18)

Points: D'Astous (28)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+18)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (91)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (11)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (7).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley (4) - leads league.

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (109)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (9 for 43). 20.9 %. - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous/Ryan (3).

Wins: Peyton Jones/Trent Miner (8).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 25 52 44 3 0 124 Utah Grizzlies 395 393 376 21 1188

Opposition 32 33 40 1 1 107 Opposition 354 373 364 12 1106

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Mason Mannek, Connor McDonald, Quinn Ryan, Christian Simeone (1).

Assist Streaks: Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Burzan (2) - Currently in Injured Reserve.

Trey Bradley has 10 goals and 3 assists in his last 13 games. Bradley leads the club with 10 multiple point games.

Ben Tardif has 2 or more points in 7 of his last 16 games. Tardif has a point in 12 of his 18 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 6 of his last 9 games.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. He has a point in 19 different games for Utah this season. In 6 games in January D'Astous has 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists) and a +2 rating. D'Astous has 34 shots on goal in 6 games in January.

Luke Martin has 8 points in 7 games in January (2 goals, 6 assists). Martin is a +6 in January. He was also a +6 in 10 games in November and was a +7 in 6 games in October.

Mason Mannek has 7 points in 7 games in January (3 goals, 4 assists).

Luka Burzan has a point in 6 of his last 8 games (3 goals, 6 assists). Burzan has missed the last 7 games.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

10: Trey Bradley

8: Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

7: Luke Martin, Ben Tardif

6: Brandon Cutler.

5: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Mason Mannek.

4: Andrew Nielsen, Tyler Penner.

3: Gehrett Sargis.

2: Luka Burzan.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman, Quinn Ryan.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored 13 shorthanded goals this season which is the most in the league. The Grizz are 9-2 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 15-0 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 52 to 33 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 21-5-1-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 62 to 42 at home this season. Utah's 124 goals are the most in the league. Their 46 standings points are tied with Toledo for the most in the league. The Grizzlies are 11-4-1-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 20-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 6-8-1 when trailing after 1 period. The 6 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is tied with Atlanta for the most in the league. The Grizz are 14-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 15-5-0-1 when outshooting opponents.

