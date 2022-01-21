The Lions - Finally - Are Back in Action

After a forced 21-day layoff, the Lions are back on the ice this evening in Worcester. The team will once again have at its disposal six players who had been promoted to Laval, among them Shawn St-Amant and Olivier Galipeau.

Fans will be able to watch the game from Worcester's DCU Center via FloSports. Puck drop is 7:05 pm.

Players to watch

Lions forward Anthony Nellis had a hat trick in the ECHL All-Star Classic

Railers goaltender Ken Appleby travelled to Jacksonville as his team's representative at the ECHL All-Star Classic

