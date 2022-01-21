ECHL Announces Playoff Qualifications for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs
January 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and the ECHL announced on Friday that qualification for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be based on points percentage at the conclusion of the regular season in the event teams do not complete all regularly scheduled games. If the playoffs started today, the Americans would be in third place in the Mountain Division.
The top four teams in each of the four divisions based on points percentage will earn postseason berths. All four rounds in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be best-of-seven series.
The Division Semifinals in each division will see the first-place team meet the fourth-place finisher and the second-place team taking on the third-place team. The two winners in each division will meet in the Division Finals, with those winners advancing to the Conference Finals. The Eastern Conference champion will meet the Western Conference champion in the 2022 Kelly Cup Finals.
The Americans also announced today that the game postponed on December 18th against Orlando, will be made up on Wednesday, March 30th with the opponent to be announced in the coming weeks.
The Americans return to action tonight after the ECHL All-Star Break with a three-game weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies. The puck drops tonight at 8:10 pm CST. The Pregame Show with Tommy Daniels on the Americans 24/7 app is at 7:40 pm CST.
