ECHL Transactions - January 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 21, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Nolan Sheeran, F

Maine:

Ted Hart, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brennan Feasey, F added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)

Allen:

Add Zach Hall, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)

Atlanta:

Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Belleville

Add Hugo Roy, F returned from loan to Belleville

Florida:

Add Stephen Desrocher, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve

Add Xavier Bouchard, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Robert Carpenter, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Greenville:

Add Shawn Cameron, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

Idaho:

Add Jake Kupsky, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Mason Mitchell, F returned from loan to Stockton

Indy:

Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D assigned by Rockford

Add Craig Wyszomirski, D activated from reserve

Delete Kirill Chayka, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Michael Lackey, G placed on reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D loaned to San Jose (AHL) [1/20]

Jacksonville:

Add Dominick Sacco, F added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)

Add Brendan Harris, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D loaned to Charlotte

Kansas City:

Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Stockton

Maine:

Add Nick Jermain, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Nate Kallen, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add Patrick Shea, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Ian McKinnon, F assigned by Providence

Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston [1/20]

Add Mathew Santos, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List [1/20]

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Amir Miftakhov, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Jackson Keane, F activated from reserve

Add Ian Parker, F activated from reserve

Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Garrett McFadden, D activated from reserve

Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Subban, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Guillaume Beaudoin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Delete Logan Coomes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve

Wichita:

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Worcester:

Add Ethan Price, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bobby Butler, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve

Delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve

