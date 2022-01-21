Fuel Fly Past the Cyclones on Friday Night

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing the first of three straight games on the weekend, the Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. After a scoreless first period, Indy jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd period and eventually earned the 3-1 on Friday night.

Through the first 12 minutes of the first period, the Fuel would have two opportunities on the man advantage and outshoot the Cyclones 15-1 but Sean Bonar would hold them at bay. Indy wouldn't be able to beat Bonar through the first 20 minutes, sending the two teams to the locker room tied 0-0.

It would take 12 minutes into the second period for any team to get on the board. Feeding receiving a one-timer pass from Mike Lee, Jared Thomas buried the first goal of the game and put the Fuel up 1-0. Taking advantage of an odd-man rush, Indy's Jacob Leguerrier extended the Fuel's lead to 2-0 when he tapped a rebound past Bonar.

The Cyclones would come out of the gates flying in the third period but Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam would hold them off. After putting a barrage of shots on the Fuel net, Justin Vaive would tuck a loose puck behind Gillam, cutting Indy's lead to 2-1. Indy would seal the game when Jan Mandat put home the empty netter for his eighth of the season.

