Fuel Fly Past the Cyclones on Friday Night
January 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Playing the first of three straight games on the weekend, the Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. After a scoreless first period, Indy jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd period and eventually earned the 3-1 on Friday night.
Through the first 12 minutes of the first period, the Fuel would have two opportunities on the man advantage and outshoot the Cyclones 15-1 but Sean Bonar would hold them at bay. Indy wouldn't be able to beat Bonar through the first 20 minutes, sending the two teams to the locker room tied 0-0.
It would take 12 minutes into the second period for any team to get on the board. Feeding receiving a one-timer pass from Mike Lee, Jared Thomas buried the first goal of the game and put the Fuel up 1-0. Taking advantage of an odd-man rush, Indy's Jacob Leguerrier extended the Fuel's lead to 2-0 when he tapped a rebound past Bonar.
The Cyclones would come out of the gates flying in the third period but Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam would hold them off. After putting a barrage of shots on the Fuel net, Justin Vaive would tuck a loose puck behind Gillam, cutting Indy's lead to 2-1. Indy would seal the game when Jan Mandat put home the empty netter for his eighth of the season.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum!
