Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), travel to Utah tonight for the first time this season. The Americans lost both games to Utah in Allen in late October. Both losses came in overtime. The Americans ended their four-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. Utah leads the Mountain Division with 46 points. The Americans have six games in hand on Utah.

Offensive Explosion: The Allen Americans ended their four-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon, beating the Tulsa Oilers 8-0 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening period with a pair of power play goals from Spencer Asuchak and Eric Roy. The eight goals scored on Sunday afternoon was a season high. The previous high was six, scored on two different occasions. The most given in a game this season was seven, to the Wichita Thunder on opening night.

Asuchak gets American Hockey League Opportunity: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak was loaned to the Charlotte Checkers this week. Asuchak, now 30 years old, is in his ninth season with the Allen Americans, and is tied with Jack Combs for second overall on the team with 29 points. This is the seventh time in his career he has been given a chance with an AHL team. The first time with Charlotte. He played his first game on Tuesday night and was even with two shots on net.

Antoine Bibeau backs up in Seattle: Americans Goalie Antoine Bibeau was the backup netminder on Monday afternoon in the Seattle Kraken's shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Bibeau leads the Americans in wins this season with six (6-2-1).

Gavin Gould Scores in Jacksonville: Americans forward Gavin Gould opened the scoring on Monday night putting the ECHL All-Stars up 1-0. The ECHL squad won the game 14-7. It was Gould's first All-Star Game. He finished the night a +2 with three shots on net.

Shorty Meet Shorty: The Allen Americans opponent this weekend the Utah Grizzlies, lead the ECHL with 13 shorthanded goals scored. The Allen Americans have given up the most shorthanded goals in the league with 12.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 6-6-2-0

AWAY: 8-5-2-1

OVERALL: 14-11-4-1

Last 10: 6-2-1-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (15) Chad Costello

Assists: (22) Chad Costello

Points: (37) Chad Costello

+/-: (+11) Kris Myllari

PIM: (48) Darian Skeoch

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 12-5-0-0

AWAY: 10-7-1-1

OVERALL: 22-12-1-1

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (13) Charle Edouard D'Astous

Assists: (18) Luke Martin

Points: (28) Charle Edouard D'Astous

+/-: (+18) Luke Martin

PIM: (91) Andrew Nielsen

