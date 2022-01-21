Five Unanswered Goals Drown Thunder, 5-2

January 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, beat the Adirondack Thunder, 5-2, Friday, Jan. 21 at Cool Insuring Arena. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 35 of 37 shots, while Thunder goalie Mareks Mitens saved 27 of 32.

Adirondack got on the board first and did so with a pair of goals. Joe Masonius contributed to both, earning assists on Robbie Payne's goal on a deflection from Masonius' slapshot at the blue line, and then earning an assist on Patrick Grasso's 11th of the season, scoring on a feed from behind Ustimenko's net for an early Adirondack lead, 2-0.

The Royals came storming back in the middle period, scoring three-straight goals. Trevor Gooch cut the deficit in half with a wrist shot snapped past Mitens' glove. At the halfway mark of the period, Anthony Gagnon lit the lamp for his eighth goal of the season off a feed from Patrick Bajkov to tie the game, 2-2.

30 seconds later, Dominic Cormier gave Reading its first lead of the game. After corralling a cross-ice pass from Kenny Hausinger, Cormier put the puck on his forehand, skated into the slot, and delivered a shot top-shelf to put Reading ahead, 3-2.

6:40 into the third period, the Royals extended their lead. Patrick Bajkov carried the puck into the Adirondack zone, dangled around a defenseman, stepped up in the slot and Mitens' right pad for his 15th goal of the season. Bajkov's goal tallied his 7th goal and 11th point in the last 6 games.

Reading rounded out the final 13 minutes of play with a goal off the stick of Patrick McNally set up by Brad Morrison's dangles and cross-ice pass to make it a three-goal lead, 5-2, for the Royals.

The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions Saturday, Jan. 22, at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - DC Superheroes Night! Meet Superman and get $1 superhero ice cream pops as you watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey during the game. Attend the Postgame Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading afterwards.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - It's Undie Sundie/Country Night! Donate packaged underwear by throwing it on the ice after the Royals' first goal of the game. All undergarments will be donated to charity. The first 2,000 fans will receive a puck giveaway presented by Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Get $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs all game. It's also a Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for trades workers.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

