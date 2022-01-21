Icemen Acquire Forwards Sacco & Harris

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has acquired forward Dominick Sacco off waivers from the South Carolina Stingrays, and have acquired forward Brendan Harris from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations.

Sacco, joins the Icemen after totaling nine points in 24 games played with South Carolina this season. The 5-9, 170-pound rookie forward totaled 97 points (37g, 60a) during his four collegiate seasons at St. Norbert College, winning two NCHA conference titles in 2018 and 2019.

Harris, heads to Jacksonville after recording an assist in six outings with the Wheeling Nailers this season. The 5-7, 168-pound rookie registered seven points in 19 games with the Nailers last season. Prior to beginning his professional career, Harris finished second in scoring with 23 points during his senior season at Bemidji State University (2021-21). Harris completed his collegiate career with 56 points.

The Icemen are back in action at home this Friday and Saturday against the South Carolina Stingrays at Veterans Memorial Arena. Start time for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.

Fans may catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV.

