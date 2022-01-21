Icemen Acquire Forwards Sacco & Harris
January 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has acquired forward Dominick Sacco off waivers from the South Carolina Stingrays, and have acquired forward Brendan Harris from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations.
Sacco, joins the Icemen after totaling nine points in 24 games played with South Carolina this season. The 5-9, 170-pound rookie forward totaled 97 points (37g, 60a) during his four collegiate seasons at St. Norbert College, winning two NCHA conference titles in 2018 and 2019.
Harris, heads to Jacksonville after recording an assist in six outings with the Wheeling Nailers this season. The 5-7, 168-pound rookie registered seven points in 19 games with the Nailers last season. Prior to beginning his professional career, Harris finished second in scoring with 23 points during his senior season at Bemidji State University (2021-21). Harris completed his collegiate career with 56 points.
The Icemen are back in action at home this Friday and Saturday against the South Carolina Stingrays at Veterans Memorial Arena. Start time for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.
Fans may catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2022
- ECHL Announces Playoff Qualifications for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Allen Americans
- Icemen Acquire Forwards Sacco & Harris - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Series Opener at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Qualification Rules, Format for 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Veteran Forward Bobby Butler - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 21, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- The Lions - Finally - Are Back in Action - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades and Gladiators Meet up After All-Star Break - Florida Everblades
- Wichita Opens Three-In-Three Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Glads Get Set for Pair of Games against South Division Leaders - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Acquire Forwards Sacco & Harris
- Defenseman Berzolla Returns from AHL Hartford
- ECHL All-Stars Victorious in 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Williams Loaned to Rochester; Fortunato Returns & Icemen Add Two Players
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars