Lions Defeat Worcester Railers 4-3 Friday Night in Massachusetts.
January 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Shawn St-Amant, just back from a stint with the Laval Rocket, opened the scoring for the Lions with his 12th goal of the season early in the first period. But it didn't take long for the Railers to tie the game with Ross Olsson levelling the score at 1-1. Near the end of the period Cédric Montminy gave the Lions a 2-1 advantage when he beat Railers goalkeeper Ken Appleby.
Early in the second period it was Justin Ducharme giving the Lions a 3-1 lead. The Railers, however, scored two of their own and the teams went into the second intermission knotted at three goals apiece.
It was up to captain Cédric Montminy to tally the game-winning goal in the third period (his second of the game) giving Trois-Rivières the 4-3 win.
The Lions next game is Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. when the team will be in Reading, Pennsylvania to take on the Royals in the first of a two-game series.
