Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 21, 2022

January 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Orlando Solar Bears (18-13-2-0) open a three-game road set with the Maine Mariners (13-13-3-1) tonight at 7:15 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Solar Bears took the lone meeting of the season in Orlando with a 5-4 victory over Maine on Nov. 20.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando enters tonight's match with a four-game road win streak dating back to Dec. 17 at Allen; the Solar Bears have outscored their opponents 18-9 in those four road games.

Tyler Bird and Michael Brodzinski recorded a goal and an assist against Maine in November to lead the Solar Bears in scoring against the Mariners through the first game of the regular season series.

The Solar Bears went 4-for-18 (22.2%) with the power play over their last three games.

Tristin Langan has a three-game point streak (2g-4a); Orlando is 6-0-1-0 when he records a multi-point game.

Orlando has gone 16-for-18 (88.9%) on the penalty kill in its last three games.

Brad Barone is expected to start tonight for the Solar Bears. Since Nov. 23, he has gone 8-2-1 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. This will be his first start of the season against Maine after Zach Émond earned the win against the Mariners on Nov. 20.

Orlando is 16-2-2-0 when scoring three or more goals.

The Mariners have been idle the last eight days after losing 4-2 at Worcester on Jan. 12. Jeremy Brodeur and Callum Booth have alternated starts since Jan. 7, while Pascal Laberge leads Maine with 29 points.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears resume their three-game set with the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20!

