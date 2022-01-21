Heartlanders Close in Opening Game of Weekend at Toledo, 4-3

Toledo, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-3, to the Toledo Walleye Friday at the Huntington Center. Corbin Kaczperski starred in net for the Heartlanders saving 37, many of high difficulty. Iowa trailed by two twice in the game, cut it to one both times, but were never able to take the lead. Zach White, Kaid Oliver, and Riese Zmolek each tallied a goal for the Heartlanders.

Toledo scored the first goal of the game halfway through the first period. Brandon Hawkins found himself all alone in the left circle and snuck the puck through the legs of Kaczperski for his third straight game with a goal.

White evened the score five minutes later on power-play for Iowa. White ripped a water-bottle-popper from the right circle, his fourth score of the season.

Chris Martenet retook the lead for the Fish at 6:23 of the middle frame, and they never looked back. Mitchell Heard found a cutting Martenet in the middle slot, and Martenet cashed it home for his first of the year. Austin McIlmurray extended the Walleye lead less than 90 seconds later from the right point.

At 12:23 of the second, Oliver took off on a breakaway and with a pretty backhand, fooled Walleye goalie Max Milosek to bring Iowa within one. Oliver leads Iowa with 18 assists this season and has added five goals.

Brandon Schultz scored the eventual game-winning goal for Toledo at 4:36 of the third. TJ Hensick split two Iowa defenders, crossed it to Schultz, and Schultz rifled it past a diving Kaczperski.

The Heartlanders fought back once more thanks to Riese Zmolek with 14 minutes to go. With a slap shot from the blue line, Zmolek buried the second of his career.

Milosek earned the win for the Walleye, saving 29.

The Heartlanders continue a five-game road trip with games at Wheeling Sat., Jan. 22 at 6:10 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 23 at 3:10 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - College Night

Friday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Boy Scouts Night

Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

