Heartlanders Close in Opening Game of Weekend at Toledo, 4-3
January 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-3, to the Toledo Walleye Friday at the Huntington Center. Corbin Kaczperski starred in net for the Heartlanders saving 37, many of high difficulty. Iowa trailed by two twice in the game, cut it to one both times, but were never able to take the lead. Zach White, Kaid Oliver, and Riese Zmolek each tallied a goal for the Heartlanders.
Toledo scored the first goal of the game halfway through the first period. Brandon Hawkins found himself all alone in the left circle and snuck the puck through the legs of Kaczperski for his third straight game with a goal.
White evened the score five minutes later on power-play for Iowa. White ripped a water-bottle-popper from the right circle, his fourth score of the season.
Chris Martenet retook the lead for the Fish at 6:23 of the middle frame, and they never looked back. Mitchell Heard found a cutting Martenet in the middle slot, and Martenet cashed it home for his first of the year. Austin McIlmurray extended the Walleye lead less than 90 seconds later from the right point.
At 12:23 of the second, Oliver took off on a breakaway and with a pretty backhand, fooled Walleye goalie Max Milosek to bring Iowa within one. Oliver leads Iowa with 18 assists this season and has added five goals.
Brandon Schultz scored the eventual game-winning goal for Toledo at 4:36 of the third. TJ Hensick split two Iowa defenders, crossed it to Schultz, and Schultz rifled it past a diving Kaczperski.
The Heartlanders fought back once more thanks to Riese Zmolek with 14 minutes to go. With a slap shot from the blue line, Zmolek buried the second of his career.
Milosek earned the win for the Walleye, saving 29.
The Heartlanders continue a five-game road trip with games at Wheeling Sat., Jan. 22 at 6:10 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 23 at 3:10 p.m.
Upcoming Home Games
Wednesday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - College Night
Friday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Boy Scouts Night
Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night
Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2022
- Solar Bears Fly Past Mariners in 6-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nesbitt Leads Atlanta to Victory with Milestone Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Overpower Blades 5-3 - Florida Everblades
- Lions Defeat Worcester Railers 4-3 Friday Night in Massachusetts. - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Win Third Straight with 4-3 Victory over Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Heartlanders Close in Opening Game of Weekend at Toledo, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Deliver the Boom on Kalamazoo, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fly Past the Cyclones on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Trois-Riviéres Scores Late Goal to Take 4-3 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Fall 3-1 to Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Fall in Low-Scoring Affair - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Rally Stalled by Solar Bears - Maine Mariners
- Five Unanswered Goals Drown Thunder, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Jake Kupsky, Mason Mitchell Return from AHL Stints - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 21 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Playoff Qualifications for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Allen Americans
- Icemen Acquire Forwards Sacco & Harris - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Series Opener at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Qualification Rules, Format for 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Veteran Forward Bobby Butler - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 21, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- The Lions - Finally - Are Back in Action - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades and Gladiators Meet up After All-Star Break - Florida Everblades
- Wichita Opens Three-In-Three Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Glads Get Set for Pair of Games against South Division Leaders - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Close in Opening Game of Weekend at Toledo, 4-3
- Jake Smith Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
- Smith Scores Late Goal for Heartlanders to Bury Indy, 2-1
- Heartlanders' Beraldo Scores Late Goal, Landers Get Another Point
- Iowa Charges to Force OT vs. Kansas City