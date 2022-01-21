Game Notes: vs Idaho

January 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #37 vs Idaho

1/21/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

Watch | Listen

LAST TIME OUT: Brett Van Os scored twice, Kenton Helgesen had a goal and an assist and the Rapid City Rush took down the Wichita Thunder, 5-3, Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. The win gave the Rush a weekend sweep over the Thunder and extended their winning streak to three games.

PICKING UP STEAM: Rapid City enters Friday's game having won three in a row, matching its longest winning streak of the season. The Rush beat the Thunder in all three of their games in Wichita last week, marking the first time they have recorded an undefeated weekend. Rapid City has recorded a point in eight of its last ten games, going 6-2-2-0 in that stretch.

ALL-STAR RECAP: Logan Nelson participated in the 2022 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville on Monday and recorded a goal and an assist in the All-Stars 14-7 win over the host Jacksonville Icemen. Nelson also appeared in the hardest shot competition and finished tied for second place with a shot of 88 miles per hour.

GRAVELLE ROCKS: Brett Gravelle had an assist in the Rush's 5-3 win in Wichita on Saturday and in doing so, extended his point streak to five games. Over the life of the streak, Gravelle has four goals and three assists. It is tied for the second-longest point streak for Rapid City this season, trailing on Tristan Thompson's seven-game streak. Gravelle is now tied for second on the team with 12 goals and seventh with 20 points.

THE MATCHUP: Idaho and Rapid City enter the weekend tied for second place in the ECHL Mountain Division with 39 points. The Steelheads have two games in hand on the Rush as they have played 34 games as opposed to Rapid City's 36. The Rush are 3-4-1-0 in their eight games against the Steelheads thus far, including a 1-2-0-0 mark in three games at home. The three games the Rush and Steelheads are playing against one another this weekend are the final three scheduled between the division rivals. Logan Nelson leads the Rush with five points (1 G, 4 A) in seven games played against the Steelheads.

ODDS AND ENDS: Max Coatta recorded his first career AHL point on Wednesday night. Coatta, who is on loan to the Tucson Roadrunners, picked up an assist in their 6-3 loss to Bakersfield...the Rush and Steelheads last met on December 19, a 3-0 Idaho win in Boise. That win gave the Steelheads six wins in a stretch of seven games. In nine games played since, they are just 3-6-0-0...Callum Fryer had an assist on Saturday, his first career ECHL point.

UP NEXT: The Rush again host the Steelheads on Saturday night for Rodeo Night, presented by Gold Buckle Beer. There is a pregame party, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, at 4:30 PM in Rushmore Hall and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.