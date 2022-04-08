Wichita Heads to Tulsa Tonight for Final Regular Season Meeting

April 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







TULSA, OK. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, heads to Tulsa tonight to play at the BOK Center for the final time this season.

Tonight is the 12th and final game in the season-series between the Thunder and the Oilers. Wichita is winless in seven of the last eight meetings against Tulsa with two of those losses coming in overtime. The Thunder are looking for their first regulation win this season at the BOK Center.

All-time, Wichita is 158-151-37 against Tulsa and 72-82-17 on the road in the series against the Oilers.

The two teams faced each other on Wednesday morning at INTRUST Bank Arena with the Oilers coming out on top, 6-1. Tulsa has outscored the Thunder, 11-4, in the last two meetings.

Wichita remains in last place in the Mountain Division with 59 points and a .447 winning percentage. The Oilers sit in third place with 74 points and a .544 winning mark.

Connor Walters tallied his first goal as a pro on Wednesday morning. The rookie defenseman was just acquired in a trade from the Toledo Walleye.

Billy Constantinou has acclimated himself quite nicely into the Thunder lineup. He has assists in three-straight games since coming over from Atlanta. The rookie defenseman has five assists in his last four contests.

Tulsa is led by Jack Doremus, who has 56 points. Adam Pleskach is second with 51. Jay Dickman leads Wichita with 53 points. Peter Crinella is second with 49.

Join us for our final two games of the season-series against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.

Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.