Lightning Reassign Amir Miftakhov to Solar Bears

April 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Amir Miftakhov has been reassigned to the club by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Miftakhov, 22, has appeared in three contests for the Solar Bears this season, going 1-2-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. In 22 games with Syracuse, Miftakhov has gone 7-8-3 with a 3.03 GAA, an .891 save percentage and one shutout.

Miftakhov was selected by Tampa Bay in the sixth round, 186th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Orlando has also moved forward Brian Bowen from the reserve list to the injured reserve, retroactive to April 2. The Solar Bears have subsequently added Miftakhov to the reserve list.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they close out their regular season home schedule against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.